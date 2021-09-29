Man discovers squirrel stashed 42 gallons of nuts in his van

Well, this is a nutty situation.

A North Dakota man stumbled across thousands of black walnuts stashed throughout his Chevy Avalanche by a squirrel who seems to be preparing for upcoming winter, according to a Local 12 WKRC-TV report.

Bill Fischer’s (the man in question) truck happens to be parked next to a black walnut tree in the yard of his home, apparently making it the most convenient destination for a red squirrel to load on the tiny nuts that resembled the size of lemons.

“A lot of places, in the radiator fan, all the way through here, that corner has been covered full with walnuts. It was planning on camping there for the winter,” Fischer spoke to the outlet via video.

Fischer was quite confident that only one squirrel could pull off the nut transport operation. It took a few days and 42 gallons black walnuts were stored in every inch.

“I had to pull the fenders off and clean out all the walnuts out and thought I had them all and took it down the road, turned the corner and found one rolling inside the windshield where the wipers go,” he continued.

Although Fischer removed a significant amount of the black walnuts, he is convinced that there are still a few more that he hasn’t uncovered yet.

As for the squirrel and the nut operation, it’s unfortunately back to the drawing board.