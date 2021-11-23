Man claims to have been stalked by horrifying ‘dog man’ monster in Australian outback

A man has recalled a terrifyingly strange encounter he had with a “dog man” monster in the Australian outbreak where he “thought he was going to be killed,” and even claims to have photographic “proof” of what he saw.

Fisherman John told the Believe: Paranormal & UFO Podcast he saw the “half-dog, half-human creature” with his own eyes – twice.

It all started on Boxing Day last year when he was fishing from his kayak that the first encounter occurred. John couldn’t help but notice there was something paddling along with him in the water.

“I noticed that every time I took a stroke with the paddle of my kayak, whatever this thing was, it was taking a stride to each paddle I was taking,” he explained.

“I stopped for a bit and the sound stopped in the bush too, and I thought it was a bit odd.

“So I took off paddling again, and sure enough as soon as I started to paddle every stroke, this thing would take a step.”

John added how it “wasn’t a coincidence” that the creature was following him and described it as “more of a stalk.”

Understandably “petrified” at what “thing” is following him, John acted quickly to take some photos of the “dog man” where he claims he managed to capture it on camera.

“The creature, I actually got it in the photo, what I think it is – I’ve spoken to a few people – and I reckon it’s a Dog Man,” he added before explaining the encounter put him off visiting the area for a while.

(John/Believe: Australian Paranormal & UFO Radio Podcast)

“After that, I couldn’t go back to the area to check it out by myself, I was petrified for probably a month after it.

“I was waking up in the middle of the night and seeing the creature in my dreams.

Despite his fears, John returned to where his first sighting occurred for another fishing trip when he heard “a bit of a bang” coming from the trees and the sound of something running…

“As it was running, it was smashing trees out of the way,” he explained.

“I don’t know if they were breaking or it was hitting them, you couldn’t see what the bush was like because it was so thick.”

Things only got creepier as the dog man then began to “roar,” and by this point, Johnson was desperately trying to get back to his car in which he describes these 10 minutes as “probably the longest in my whole life.”

“I’d never heard anything like it in my life,” John said.

“It would roar, and then it would take a breath in, but then the breath it was taking was actually louder than the roar it was doing.

“This creature just went to another level and it was crazy. I could hear in my head something saying, ‘go now or you’ll die’. It wasn’t my own voice, my own consciousness, it was something else.

“That 10 minutes was probably the longest in my whole life, I thought I was going to be killed. I had no weapons, didn’t even have my fishing knife, no phone service.”

Of course, with any paranormal encounter, there are those who are sceptic – John included who thought dog man “was a joke” but after his encounters has said it’s “terrifying.”

“I wouldn’t be putting myself out showing these photos if it was a fake, or I didn’t know that there was actually something there.

John added that he is sharing his experience because he’s “worried that someone’s going to go missing or get hurt.”

“That’s the main reason I came forward, I’m worried that someone’s going to go missing or get hurt, and I’ll have it in the back of my mind that I should have told someone about that.”

