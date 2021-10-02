Man claims that Squirrel packed 42 Gallons of Walnuts in the Hood of His Truck

Bill Fischer said that 42 gallons were of walnuts found inside the truck’s hood when he returned from work.

Fischer claims that the culprit is a red squirrel, which returns each walnut season.

Jaclyn Aliperti, an ecologist, says that nuts are best stored under a truck’s roof.

Bill Fischer from Fargo, North Dakota has had some problems with a red squirrel.

Insider heard from the 56-year-old traveling insurance salesman that he found 42 gallons worth of walnuts inside his truck after returning from a four day trip in September.

Fischer claims he is familiar with the suspect and that the red squirrel has been hiding walnuts inside his truck since 2013. This happens every two years, when the neighbor’s tree produces them. Fischer claimed that the squirrel’s latest walnut collection was the largest he has ever put in his Chevrolet Avalanche’s engine hood.

Insider was told by Fischer that after the walnut season ends, Fischer takes the truck’s hood off his truck and gives away the walnuts. Fischer shared photos of this year’s batch on Facebook Sunday. Fischer claimed that someone took the last walnuts Friday morning.

Talk to The Washington PostFischer claimed that the squirrel ignored all of his vehicles.

“I’ve got other vehicles that sit very close to that tree, and it’s always my truck,”He told The Washington Post. “I’ve even parked purposely out on the street — as far away as I can from the walnut tree — and they still go find the Avalanche and hide them in there.”

In the lead up to walnut season, Fischer told Insider he sprays a spicy concoction that he makes with cayenne pepper and Tabasco sauce under the hood of the truck. Fischer says it usually works, but this year it didn’t.

Fischer replied that he strongly believes there are multiple culprits to the situation when asked by Insider “this is one squirrel,”It is worth noting that red squirrels are territorial.

Wildlife ecologist Jaclyn AlipertiI would also agree.

“It’s very possible that this particular squirrel considers Bill Fischer’s truck to be part of its territory,”Aliperti, who Recent research has shown that ground squirrels are at risk because of their personalities.Insider.

Aliperti said that the truck’s hood is a good hiding place for squirrels because it’s dry and hidden. “Why not claim it as the perfect place to hoard food resources?”

Aliperti stated that this squirrel might be especially bold, considering Fischer’s truck was taken over by the squirrel.