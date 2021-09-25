Man City owner Sheikh Mansour gives ‘mandate’ to sign PSG star ‘at any cost’

Manchester City are ready to do whatever it takes to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in the January transfer window, according to reports.

City spent the entire summer trying to get Harry Kane out of Tottenham. However, they were unsuccessful in their negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

While they did splash out a Premier League record £100million on Jack Grealish, they ended up failing to sign a striker to replace Sergio Aguero.

Pep Guardiola is forced to field Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres as central attackers this season.

The City owner Sheikh Mansour has reportedly offered to financially support the club in the midseason window.







According to The Transfer Window podcast , Mansour has given the club a ‘mandate’ to enter the race for Mbappe, who is approaching the end of his PSG contract.

The 22-year-old striker’s deal expires in June 2022 and has been strongly linked with a move to long-term admirers Real Madrid.

However, the report says he remains ‘tempted’ by a potential move to the Premier League.

City are therefore ready to sign Mbappe ‘at any cost’ and are willing to table a bid in January ‘if they could.’

Real have long chased the signature of Mbappe, with sporting director Florentino Perez wanting to make the Frenchman a classic Galactico signing.

It was widely reported that the Spanish giants had bids of £137m (€160m) and £171m (€200m) rejected by PSG in the summer.

Man City may hope that PSG’s irritation with Real’s strong-arm approach over the summer can work in their favour when it comes to Mbappe.

“In terms of our position on Real, it [the £137m bid] seems like a strategy to try to get a no from us, to show that they have tried everything and to wait for a year to get him for free,” PSG sporting director Leonardo said in August.





“For the last two years, Real Madrid have been behaving like this. It is not correct, illegal even, because they contacted the player. It is unacceptable for us, because it is not correct.

“This is a clear example of the strategy: an email offering comes to him one year before his contract expires and seven days before the window closes.

“They want us to reject to show to Kylian that they tried everything and to start negotiating for next year.”