Man City eyed Ansu Fati deal but had to give attacker to Barcelona in return

Manchester City reportedly looked to sign Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati this summer by offering Raheem Sterling in a swap deal.

The 18-year-old Spaniard is one Europe’s most highly-sought talents and had been taking La Liga by storm before his meniscus injury last year.

Pep Guardiola, the City manager, was reported to be looking to bring the charismatic winger to Etihad.

Sterling from England and Bernardo Silva from Portugal were two of those who were offered to Catalans. They had been trying to leave Manchester this summer.







(Image: GETTY)



Sterling was increasingly left on the bench towards the latter part of last season and Jack Grealish’s £100million arrival meant his future at the club was uncertain.

Bernardo Silva, 27, was looking for a new challenge. He had been linked to AC Milan and other Italian clubs.

And according to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona would have allowed Fati to leave if they had received a huge cash offer.

This comes despite Fati being widely regarded one of Barcelona’s most promising players alongside 18-year-old Pedri.

Is Fati Barcelona’s most important player after Messi’s departure, or do you think that Pedri is the best? Let us know in the comments section.













Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Get the Central Recorder’s football email newsletter now! Get the latest transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your email inbox. How do I sign up? It’s easy and takes just seconds. Just type your email address in the box at top of the article and click’subscribe. That’s all. Each morning you will receive an email containing all the most important news stories. Here’s more information about our email newsletter.

Barcelona offered Ousmane Dembole and Martin Braithwaite, a French winger, to try and save their wonder-kid. But the Premier League champions turned down the proposal.

Fati still has one year on his contract. This could allow City to rekindle interest in the player.

Barcelona are believed to have an option to extend his deal by two additional years but Fati could decide it’s time for a change due to the club being in a bleak rebuilding phase.