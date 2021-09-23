Man astounded as mystery light zooms across night sky above Brit city

A man was baffled after he captured a strange illuminating object hovering across the sky above his home.

Paul Ellison (50) was stargazing in the vicinity of Tyldesley Health Centre at Poplar Street when suddenly he saw a bright flashing light speeding by.

He quickly pulled out his phone to record the movement in the sky.

This footage shows a circular spot in the darkness that glows as it moves in a linear fashion from right to left.

It seems brighter than that star in the background.

The UFO zooms past quickly and fades out of the frame.







(Image: MEN)



Paul told Manchester Evening News: “I don’t have a clue (what it could be).

“I knew it couldn’t be International Space Station because it was moving too fast.

“It’s hard to get stuff like this in the right time and right place.

“It is definitely too fast to be the International Space Station, and it has a different shape.”

Some viewers said they witnessed the same object flying past.

One said: “Two months ago, the exact same thing was seen in my back yard with my daughter and her boyfriend. I thought I was seeing other things, but it was also there.







(Image: Getty)



A second penned: “Saw the same thing over Accrington around the same time last night moving very fast and low with no sound it had a bright white light with a blue light on its tail heading east. I’ve seen the space station numerous times, it wasn’t the station.”

Others suggested it could be a drone with lights on.

“Drone on it’s way to do a delivery,” a viewer wrote as the other brushed off the speculation of ISS: “Nah mate that was way too fast for the ISS.

“The space station orbits the Earth in 90 minutes if you see it in the sky it’s going a steady slow speed, nothing at all like this sighting.”

For more stories from the Central Recorder, sign up to one of our newsletters here.