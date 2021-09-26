Man arrested in Sabina Nessa murder probe in ‘significant development’

A man has been arrested in the Sabina Nessa murder investigation in what has been called a “significant development” by the police.

The 38-year-old man was taken into custody in the early hours of Sunday morning on suspicion of murdering the teacher.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Sabina had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was attacked in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on September 17.

Two men were separately arrested on suspicion of her murder but were subsequently released under investigation.

Tributes have poured in for the teacher with a book of condolences opened up at a community centre near to where she lived

The OneSpace centre has set up a book for visitors to write messages to remember Sabina.

Detectives, forensic officers and specialist staff from across the Met continue to work around the clock to investigate the 28-year-old’s murder.

The Met had previously released CCTV footage featuring a man they wished to speak to in their enquiries.

It is not clear whether the man arrested is connected to the CCTV footage.

DCI John had said: “Please share the CCTV footage on social media and, especially if you have connections to London or Kent.







“Show the image to family members and friends who may not have seen it. He must be traced.

“We all saw at yesterday evening’s vigil, the impact that Sabina’s death has had on the community.

“I would reiterate my plea to those in the local area to think and if you have any information that could help this investigation, then please get in touch.”

