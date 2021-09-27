Man apologises to girlfriend by buying her chocolates and flowers

A BLOKE who bought his girlfriend some apology gifts, got himself in even bigger trouble thanks to one of his presents.

Taking to Twitter Jack Sullivan shared a snap of his peace offering which included a bouquet of roses, a box of Thorntons chocolates and then a third present.

1 A bloke landed himself in hot water thanks to his very cheeky apology gift Credit: Twitter/SullivansTweets

He left a note for his girlfriend, writing: “The chocolates are cos I love you.

“The flowers are cos I’m sorry.

“The Tampax is cos I’m still not sure why I’m apologising so I guess you’ll need these any day now.”

Captioning his tweet, Jack wrote: “Went pub last night and come home and had a bit of an argument with the missus.

“I’ll be the bigger man and apologise..”

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 27,000 likes, but while some saw the funny side, it struck a nerve with others who called his move offensive.

Replying to his tweet, one wrote: “Round 2 of the argument due to start very soon.”

“I hope she slaps those roses around your head,” said another, while a third added, “How was the sofa to sleep on? Comfortable?”

In other relationship news, sexpert reveals the ‘toxic’ relationship trait ‘most women’ have & why it makes your partner behave worse.

And I gave my first date an allergic reaction that nearly killed him and he lost an internal organ.

Plus ‘throuple’ cut off from family for being ‘ungodly’ are now planning to have a baby together.