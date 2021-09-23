Man, 51, dies after having throat slashed by stranger in horror shopping centre attack

A 51-year-old man died in a busy shopping centre after a complete stranger with a knife walked up behind him and slit his throat, a court has heard.

Michael John Eaton, a Queensland man, was attacked at the Cairns Central Shopping Centre on Wednesday, September 22, 2011.

Kevin Goan, Acting Detective Inspector, suggested that the victim may have ignored him shortly before the unprovoked attack.

“There had been that engagement, that engagement doesn’t appear to have been responded to by the victim, it simply ranting by the offender”He told reporters this on Thursday.

“And then, unbeknownst to the victim, he’s assaulted from behind.”

Despite the best efforts of bystanders and paramedics, Mr Eaton died of his injuries in under an hour, reports 7 News.











Det Insp Goan thanked the shopping centre’s security for their swift action in cordoning off the area to ensure more people did not witness the distressing crime scene.

The Australian Associated Press reports that security staff also assisted officers in detaining suspects.





The shopping centre has provided police with CCTV footage of the events leading up to the deadly attack, but they have appealed for witnesses who may have spoken either to Mr Eaton or to the suspect, Nicholas George Boak.

Boak was taken into custody on the spot. Boak, who was charged with murder, appeared at Cairns Magistrates Court on Thursday September 23rd.

The case was rescheduled for December 15.









Mr Eaton was a well-liked local who became a regular fixture at the shopping centre after health problems forced him to give up work.

Det Insp Goan says Mr Eaton’s easygoing personality made the random attack even harder to understand: ”As I say, the experience that he has had with many within the shopping centre, there’s been nothing adverse that has been brought to our attention, quite the opposite,” he said.

“He was considered to be quite a pleasant man and his engagements with others were quite happy engagements, not something that would work this type of actions towards him.”