‘Mama June’ Shannon Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary

Mama June Shannon is celebrating one year of marriage with husband Justin Stroud. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 43, marked her first wedding anniversary with her “best friend” Thursday as she shared photos from both her courthouse ceremony with Stroud and their romantic seaside nuptials, as well as plenty of selfies from along the way.

In the caption, Mama June praised her husband as “the most imperfect person but the most perfect person in my eyes.” She continued, “One year ago I married my best friend even though we met almost 2 years. A lot of people didn’t want us together or thought we wouldn’t not [sic] make it but we have been through ALOT to say the least.” Through the tough times that most couples “would not [be] able [to] handle,” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum wrote that she and Stroud have figured out “every situation together,” which is something Mama June said she had never experienced before and finds “very nice.”

The former TLC star also made mention of her daughters – Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell – continuing of her “amazing” husband, “I appreciate u for being with everything when I know it’s hard to deal with at times but I’m glad u r with me and girls.” Adding that she “can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Mama June thanked her husband, “for allowing me to experiencing [sic] true love.” She concluded that “in the words of u my corny goody self I love u so much,” adding the hashtag “power couple.”

Mama June and Stroud tied the knot in March 2022 in what the reality personality called a “spur of the moment” courtroom ceremony and would go on to tie the knot again during a more formal wedding in Panama City, Florida. The TV personality celebrated not only her new chapter with Stroud at the ceremony but also the first time her entire family had been together for the first time since 2014. “It was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories,” she said in a statement shared by WE tv at the time. “All four of my girls walked me down to Justin, and his mom walked him down the aisle.”