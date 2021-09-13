Mama June Shannon Baby Bentley video Shared By Pumpkin!

Mama June Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird took to TikTok for a rare video of her baby boy Bentley. The bouncing baby boy arrived in July and is the second of Josh and Pumpkin’s children. Ella is also their daughter. Pumpkin has only posted a handful of photos of their new baby on Instagram. Instagram fans have been asking for more.

Lauryn is best known for her appearances on reality television with her mom, Mama June Shannon, and sister, Alana’ Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson. Efird’s fans were thrilled to see baby Bentley’s video and began commenting to the family instantly.

“Sooooo cute!! Congrats, he is truly a blessing,” One wrote.

“Awww,” The second put came in a few seconds, and the third was gushed shortly afterward: “Omg, too cute.”

“Awww, he is so adorable congratulations,” A fourth agreement was reached.

Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Focusing On Her Children

Pumpkin says Ella is a great big sister and a huge help. Pumpkin shared a photo in August showing Ella looking at her newborn brother, Bentley, with complete awe.

Lauryn says she’s keeping busy taking care of her family, despite all the drama and chaos. Fans have shown their growing concern for Lauryn recently. Alana’ Honey Boo Boo‘ is at the top of the list. Recent news revealed that Alana, a 16-year-old, is in an affair with a 20-year-old college man. Fans are concerned that Alana might be in a relationship with someone she doesn’t like.

Alana, who says she doesn’t like being called Honey Boo Boo, is reportedly secretly seeing Dralin Carswell, 20 for over six months.

The family seems to have no issues with Alana’s boyfriend and the four-year age difference. “Drain and Alana are together a lot and hang out all the time,” An insider reveals the outlet. “He was quiet at first, but he’s like one of the family now. He’s just as fun and crazy as the rest of them” a source reveals.

Drama Continues To Build For Mama June And Family

Mama June Shannon reveals in August that Geno Doak, her ex, is currently in Alabama prison. Doak’s sentencing is a result of a drug arrest involving himself and June Shannon in 2019. June also revealed Jordan McCollum, her younger boyfriend. Jordan is just 24, not much older than Honey Boo Boo’s man! This could make for some interesting conversations.

June revealed that she is sober at the moment and has just celebrated one year of clean living. Fans will see more of Mama June Shannon and Alana. At the moment, it isn’t clear if WeTVThe reality series has been renewed or canceled.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’Efird‘s June statement that they wouldn’t was rumored that the current season of ‘Mama June’Could is the last. Mama June, however, claims otherwise. She took to Instagram to clarify that future projects were in the works. This is all we have so far. The family dynamics and drama odds suggest that the Shannon family will return for Season 6.

Fans are anxious to see how the family does. Lots of interest in Mama June’s new sobriety and new male Splitting of interest gene Doak. Her relationship with Geno Doak continues to grow. Not to mention they also can’t get enough of Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’s’ adorable family. Below is the adorable video of Baby Bentley.