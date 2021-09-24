Mama June, 42, whisks boy toy Jordan McCollum, 24, away to Las Vegas in luxury trip- though he has new young girlfriend

MAMA June Shannon has whisked her 24-year-old TikToker boy toy, Jordan McCollum away for a fun-filled luxury trip to Las Vegas- despite him recently showing off his younger new girlfriend.

The 42-year-old Mama June From Not to Hot star, who appears to have foot the bill for Jordan’s first-class ticket and their VIP stay at a hotel on the Las Vegas strip, excitedly told one of the young man’s family members about their travel plans on her social media.

“I can’t wait to see his reaction as we fly into the city at night and just to see his reaction overall while we are there but I think we deserve it just to be able to get away,” June wrote to one of Jordan’s close family members in comments on Facebook.

Jordan happily flaunted the pricey excursion to his over 1million TikTok followers.

The unemployed 24-year old showed his seat in what appeared like the first class cabin of his flight to Vegas. He also took a photo of himself in the VIP lounge at the hotel.

Under that TikTok video, Jordan’s new girlfriend Ashlyn Talley wrote: “Enjoy yourself, glad you made it there safely.” Jordan responded that he misses her, and Ashlyn responded in kind.

While Jordan seems to be enjoying the expensive getaway, and June was happy to put out on social media that Jordan was with her on the trip- the TikToker didn’t seem keen to share any shots of his reality star travel companion to his own massive social media following.

June has been quick to tell people that Jordan is just her “best friend,” and has denied he is her boy toy, but that hasn’t stopped her from lavishing the young man with pricey presents, like this Vegas vacation.

“FYI guys Jordan is only my best friend.” June recently wrote to Facebook.

‘ONLY MY BEST FRIEND’

“It’s not somebody that is my toy boy or I’m not his sugar mama we r friends.”

To conclude her note, June added, “Jordan is a amazing person n yes we bonded over recovery but there is no romantic connection whatsoever and now it time to talk about something else.”

GENEROUS JUNE

As Central Recorder previously reported, June purchased a 2013 Nissan Altima for Jordan and then a 2019 model after the first car broke down, an insider claimed.

Jordan boasted about the expensive gifts, which a source claimed cost around $40,000, on his social media accounts.

In one TikTok post, Jordan boasted: “So someone very special to me bought me a car today!”

Jordan added a purple heart and a cute face emoji to the July 17 post, in which he shared various snaps of the 2013 Nissan.

He shared a photo of the newest car in a post on August 2 and explained: “Late update but Sally had a bad transmission so everyone meet Spade!”

In that post, Mama left a comment with a slew of red hearts that read: “You deserve it, and that’s a sexy car.”

Meanwhile, the source said that Jordan is living in a two-bedroom home on a cul-de-sac rented by June that she also furnished for him.

MAMA’S MOVED ON

June recently announced that she had broken up with her longtime love Geno, who has reportedly checked into rehab, just as he began serving his sentence on drug charges.

“Geno has been out of my life for a while now,” June said on Instagram Live.

June has also had to deal with the law.

The two exes were arrested at an Alabama gas station in March 2019 for crack cocaine possession.

Previously, Central Recorder exclusively reported that Geno had been sentenced to 16 months for the crime after June avoided any jail time and received community service instead.

