Maluma Finally Addresses Those Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors
By Tom O'Brien
Sorry Kim-luma hopefuls: Maluma and Kim Kardashian are nothing more than “good friends.”
 
Following months of speculation that the two were dating following the reality star’s split from ex Kanye West, the Colombian singer clarified the nature of their close friendship in a recent interview with L’Officiel Hommes.
 
Admitting that he isn’t sure where the romance rumors stemmed from originally, the musician told the outlet he first met Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian at the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 Runway Show in Miami in December 2019.
 
“People just started talking about it,” he shared. “I don’t know why they started asking her that. Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know? But no, we are good friends.” As far as where the pair stands now, Maluma continued, “We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends, and we always wish the best for each other.”
 
The mom of four also addressed the dating rumors during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special back in June when host Andy Cohen asked if the two were dating and she said no, they’re just friends.

