Malika Andrews impresses viewers with her’stunning on-air look’, as NBA Today host starts the ‘countdown.

Malika Andrews, ESPN’s host of NBA Free Agency has begun the countdown in style.

In a “beautiful outfit” she hosted an exclusive show on air ahead of Friday’s big event.

4 Malika Andrews, a rising superstar with ESPN Credit: Getty Images – Getty

4 Malika has made history by being the face of the NBA Draft. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

4 On Tuesday, she began the countdown for NBA free agency. NBA Today Credit: ESPN

Andrews began his career with the network, as an online journalist in 2018. He is now featured regularly on their NBA programming.

Her recent history-making feat was becoming the first ever woman to host NBA Draft.

Andrews swung her head back on Tuesday when she began to count down in earnest for what could have been a frantic, free-agent frenzy.

For the event, she wore a black flared trouser with a blouse in a variety of colors.

A fan once said, “NBA was amazing today and you looked beautiful as usual.”

One person said: “Malika, you are simply amazing today.”

Andrews was recently missing from the studio last week but posted a photo online that shocked the basketball community.

The 28-year-old star media personality shared to her social media a stunning photo of her standing beside Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Andrews’ 7ft5 height was dwarfed. A fan commented: “You will need to use a stool, Malika, so that your feet don’t touch the floor as Wemby does!”

One person asked, “They raised your chair?”