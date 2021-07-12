Malik Full Movie Watch Online Free | Fahadh Faasil On Prime Video

The summer of 2021 is raining movies for Fahadh Faasil fans. Fans are anxiously awaiting the movie’s release on Amazon Prime Video on July 15 2021. Featuring a stellar cast and engaging trailer, Malik is all set to set foot on the grounds of the Malayalam Movie Industry. Here’s news from yet another thriller starring the brilliant actor Fahadh Faasil, “Malik” and how to watch the full movie online for free.

What is the plot of the movie Malik?

A movie from the talented filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company, Malik is a political crime drama. The movie presents our protagonist Sulaiman Malik (played by Fahadh Faasil), a young revolutionary leader who fights the political corruption of his town. Following Sulaiman Malik’s life from 1960 to the present day, the movie takes us to an adolescent crook who is assigned to kill his uncle Sulaiman.

Want to know something interesting? Malik is based on real-life incidents especially with reference to the increase in land acquisition cases in the coastal areas of Kerala. Surely, the plot of Malik is attracting fans and critics to watch the full movie.

Where can I watch Malik Malayalam full movie?

You can watch the Malayalam thriller movie, Malik, on Amazon Prime Video where the full movie will be premiered on July 15 2021.

Who are the cast members of the Malayalam movie Malik?

Malik movie, which will release in a few days on Amazon Prime Video features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Maala Parvathi, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Jalaja, Sarath Kumar, and Sudhi Koppa in crucial roles.

According to the director, Mahesh Narayanan, Malik presents the evolution of the area where the full movie was shot and highlights the life of certain communities.

The Malayalam language movie industry is currently brimming with thriller genre movies and Malik is another valued addition to the charts. Here’s how you can watch and enjoy the full movie online for free on Amazon Prime Video.

How can I watch Malik full movie online for free on Amazon Prime Video?

The movie will start streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from 15th July onwards.

To watch the full movie Malik on prime video, follow these simple steps.