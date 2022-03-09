Malaga Entry – ‘Places We’ve Never Been’ Bows Clip

Spanish filmmaker Roberto Perez Toledo’s swan song, “Places Where We’ve Never Been” (“Lugares a los que nunca hemos ido”), will screen in the Zonazine section of the Malaga Film Festival just weeks after the filmmaker’s demise.

The 25th Malaga Film Festival takes place March 18-27. VarietyA clip from his film was given to him, and it consists of five stories that are unrelated but very similar in theme. They revolve around five couples.

Deep Entertainment produced this video. “Places…”This collection contains five stories. One story is about Elena, who is surprised to find out that her dinner order was delivered from an ex-boyfriend. Both are hurt and sad that their relationship ended years ago.

The second story is about a casting director who sets up a screen-test with an actor with whom they have had previous trysts. The third story is about Eva, who is in a hotel with her colleague. She is planning to have an extramarital affair but their phones keep interrupting. The characters in each story face painful truths about their lives and unfulfilled desires.

This clip shows Elena opening the door to get the meal her husband ordered. The delivery guy recognizes her but she doesn’t until he removes his knitted hat and calls her by his pet name for her, Ele. As they catch up on how they’ve been, their looks of pain and regret reveal a deep love that continues to burn bright.

Perez Toledo, a director, screenwriter and producer who hailed from Spain’s Canary Islands, died from a stroke at the age of 43 in late January. He was well-known for his LGBTQ advocacy. Perez Toledo produced several acclaimed feature films as well 40 shorts. There were also a few TV series and publicity spots.

He was a prolific filmmaker despite being in a wheelchair since the age of 14. At the age of 3, he was diagnosed with congenital spine atrophy.

His connection to Malaga Film Festival can be traced back to 2012, when he made his first feature. “Six Points about Emma,”The fest won a Silver Biznaga award for its actress Veronica Echegui, and the best screenplay prize at the fest. It also received a number of other awards at festivals.

“Roberto was very excited to share the film with the public and even more so at this festival that he was very fond of,”Francesc Corbera was the lead producer and actor in the film.

“He was very proud of the final result of the film and repeatedly shared with me that he had a special place in his heart for ‘Places…’; We will go to Malaga with the desire to celebrate his latest film, as he would have wanted,”He added.