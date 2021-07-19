Making the Cut Season 2: Where to Watch Online for Free!

Making the Cut is back with the second season. The feel-good fashion design competition has already premiered on Amazon Prime Video on the 16th of July 2021. In addition to this, the series will release a couple of brand new episodes every week.

In addition to this, the original co-host of the first season, Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, have returned for the second season. Klum and Gunn are joined with new judges, namely Winnie Harlow and Jeremy Scott.

Making the Cut Season 2: Plot

In the second season of Making the Cut, ten already established designers come together to compete in the show where one would have become the next-gen massive fashion brand in the world. In addition to this, the winner will receive a grand prize of $1 million and create an exclusive collection for Amazon’s very own fashion line.

The ten designers will go toe to toe in the show in the show in the weekly competition. The second season was filmed amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the heart of LA. Given that the designers will not get the opportunity to travel around the world, the second season would still deliver groundbreaking fashion moments for the fans.

Making the Cut Season 2: Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has already released a trailer for Making the Cut Season 2. If you want to watch the trailer before committing to watching the show, then play the video below!

Making the Cut Season 2: Where to Watch it for free?

The show is currently available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime Video. If you already have subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, then you can tune into it right now. However, if you want to watch the video for free, Amazon Prime Video provides a 30-day trial to new users.

You have to be a new user to avail of the 30-day trial on Amazon Prime. In addition to this, the streaming service will deduct Rs. 2 from your bank account. If you’re fine to provide an Rs. 999 yearly subscription for Amazon Prime, then you wouldn’t have to cancel the subscription. However, if you only wish to watch Making the Cut Season 2, cancel the subscription on or before the 30th day.