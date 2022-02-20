Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2022 Winners List

The ninth annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards are being applied Saturday night in-person at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is updating the winners list live.

Actress and comic Melissa Peterman of Young Sheldon is hosting the ceremony, which honors outstanding achievements of both makeup artists and hairstylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.

Triple nominees on the film side include The Suicide Squad, House of Gucci, Coming 2 America and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Among the pics scoring two noms apiece are Dune, No Time to Die, Being the Ricardos and Cruella. See the full nominations list here.

Already tonight, The Kelly Clarkson Show has taken both the make-up and hair styling awards in the Daytime Television category.

Since the modern MUAHS Awards began in 2014, one of its marquee winners has gone on the claim the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar every year. Last year, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom took the guild’s awards for both Period Character Make-Up and Hair Styling en route to its Academy Awards triumph three weeks later — with Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson making history as the first Black women to win an Oscar in the category.

As for this year’s special honors, Jon Favreau will receive the IATSE Local 706’s Distinguished Artisan Award, and makeup artist Michèle Burke and hairstylist Joy Zapata are set for Lifetime Achievement Awards. Doug Jones, who’s most closely associated with Guillermo del Toro, will be presented with the inaugural The Chair Award, while Christina Smith will receive the Vanguard Award.

Keep checking back below as we update winners.

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Hair Styling

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

Best Make-Up

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.