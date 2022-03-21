Major League Baseball is Streaming New TV Deals

MLB’s deals with Apple TV+ and potentially Peacock create new revenue streams but potential headaches for core fans

The new streaming deals create new revenue streams for the league, attract more eyes, and possibly lure some younger fans into a sport that desperately requires them.

But as MLB tries to cover all its bases with so many partners to distribute games, will the broad, fragmented strategy work — or frustrate core fans who just want to watch all their team’s games all in one easy, predictable place?

“Think about the consumer experience of what that could be like, trying to find your team and your game,”Eric Sorenson is a Parks Associates senior analyst and stated that. “It is very fragmented. And the question really is whether baseball fans are accustomed to it.”

The existential crisis facing MLB has both been on and off the field. Baseball’s average fan is 57 years old, based on a Sporting News reportAccording to other analysts, they were also confirmed. The same analysts say the average MLB fan is 15 years older than the NBA’s (42), and seven years older than NFL fans (50). Additionally, baseball fans are more likely to have access to pay-TV and the regional sports network (RSNs), which still broadcast the majority of MLB games. Since another Report suggests just 7% of MLB’s audience is under 18, baseball desperately needs to reach younger people where they are — which is in streaming.

While the league had some wins with last year’s “Field of Dreams”The game with the highest ratings of any regular season baseball game in 16-years, as well as an increase in World Series viewers compared with 2020, was this game Forbes noted that household viewing was down 12% in 2021 compared to the 2019 season (ratings weren’t factored in for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season). The decline in ratings at ESPN and elsewhere has resulted in a Changes in TV rights agreements for the entire league.

Three main reasons MLB made deals with Apple and Peacock include “revenue, revenue and revenue,” analyst Bruce Leichtmann of Leichtmann Research said. According to Leichtmann Research, the incremental revenue generated from an unutilized pipeline makes sense. It also opens up new opportunities for rights deals and could increase their value over the long-term.

The MLB has its own problems, just like the NFL and NBA. Sorenson explained that 162-game seasons per league provide more content than other sporting events. The league needs to reach more people across multiple platforms and increase its penetration. The average fan will not watch a game between two random baseball teams, but a game between random football teams. This could limit the reach of any games that do appear on Apple TV+ or Peacock.

The league also has had difficulty appealing to younger viewers. Most attempts to speed up play have failed. A record 3 hours and 10 minutes were taken.Last season.

“The challenge is, and what they’re wrestling with in the game, is how do we reach this younger audience both in the length of our games but how do we physically reach this younger audience who is less likely to have a traditional service that provides all these games,” Leichtmann said. “Their challenge is making the game attractive and available. Streaming is not going to solve it, but it might open the door a crack, and more importantly, it provides incremental revenue that wasn’t there without the deals.”

MLB.TV has offered all the out-of-market sports to its fans for many years, and it is still ahead of the rest. The league also tried streaming via YouTube TV and Facebook Live. But the nature of those games’ exclusivityfan irritation.. YouTube games offer fans the ability to view replays or have live chat. Averaged 1.2 Million viewersEach game during non-peak hours.

Sorensen stated that streaming games could eventually lead to long-term fans, who might one day become MLB.TV subscribers. The rights agreements allow the league to increase its revenues without creating any new content beyond the 162-game schedule.

“Even if they convert hypothetically zero of those fans, they’re still getting a new revenue stream that was not there before,”Paul Erickson is Parks Associates’ analyst and director for research. “There’s a finite limit to how many different deals they can cut for the same base of content before they start to chip into some of the highest value content of the nature of the portfolio that constitutes MLB.TV. … It’s a way to grow their revenues without having to create more content.”

Data from Parks Associates estimates that Apple TV+ has a far greater user base than MLB.TV — and it also skews male and averages 40 years old, which is exactly the demographic that MLB would like to target. Parks Associates found that only 6% of U.S. broadband homes subscribe to MLB.TV. This compares to 15% who use ESPN+.

Additionally, only 28% of households have access to online sports. It’s not like that “Field of Dreams,” when it comes to streaming, just because you build it doesn’t mean that anyone will come.

“There’s not proof that younger fans will flock just because it’s on a platform they’re more likely to have access to it. What we have seen very definitely is that there is declining interest in sports among younger people, but it brings us to a chicken and egg question,”Guy Bisson, co-founder of Ampere and analyst for the company, said. “They have not generally had as much access to sports. So the question becomes, do they have lower interest because they haven’t had the access that the older generation has or is something else going on?”

It’s unclear whether or how games on Apple and Peacock might differentiate themselves from traditional broadcasts with on-air talent. Apple has plans to stream “MLB Big Inning,”Highlights and a live look-in show that the aims to be a version of baseball “NFL Red Zone”Attractive to fantasy sports gamers looking for nonstop action.

Still, most analysts see MLB’s new streaming deals as a win-win for baseball and for the streamers. “The more that you can leverage these third parties that reach incredibly broad audiences, that’s the less you have to spend to actually do the same,”Erickson stated. “It’s a wider audience, a younger audience, all these areas that they would otherwise have to do monumental efforts to reach themselves.”