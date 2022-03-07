Maine Courthouse adopts Puppy as its 1st Comfort dog for children who have survived trauma.

Holiday is a pup-in-training working towards her very important role as official Courthouse Facility Dog in Maine’s Aroostook County.

The Labrador Retriever yellow will provide comfort for children and adults who have suffered trauma. Authorities hope the puppy will help them feel more at ease in a courtroom setting.

The 14-week-old pup started her training with Tyler Jones, owner of Purpose Pups in Houlton. Jones explained that the two-year program is a commitment. According to the Bangor Daily News,

“The amount of precision training that she needs to receive is intensive,” Jones said.

The training time for the dog is approximately 208 hours. “Only 30% of those dogs trained actually make it,”He stated.

“Service dog work depends on introduction, repetition and consistency. Not every dog can be a service dog,”He stated.

Holiday is off to an excellent start.

Holiday will get to work alongside Aroostook County District Attorney Todd Collins in Presque Isle, who is also her dad and owner.

“Courthouse facility dogs can provide a sense of normalcy during juvenile and family court proceedings, and can accompany vulnerable crime victims, including children, rape victims, developmentally delayed adults, and the elderly during investigations and court proceedings,” Collins said.

He said: “They can also provide emotional comfort to family members during the trial and sentencing of the offender.”

His goal for Aroostook County is to be the first Maine county to hire courthouse dogs in order to comfort children and victims of violence during the legal process.

Jones is also teaching Collins the commands Holiday is being taught so he will be able to take over once Holiday’s training is complete.