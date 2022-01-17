Magic Rips Lakers for “Lack Of Effort, No Sense Of Urgency”

Saturday night saw the Los Angeles Lakers receive a blast of the past to cheer them on. Lakers legend Earvin “Magic”Johnson slammed the team in a tweet following a 37 point loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed, but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Johnson tweeted. “Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.”

The Lakers currently stand at 21-22, and are seventh in the Western conference standings. After acquiring Russell Westbrook, point guard in the off-season, the Lakers expected much more.

After the game, LeBron James stayed away from reporters. This was his second-biggest loss of the career. But Westbrook did take the bait and respond to Johnson’s attack, at least in a dismissive way.

“I do not have a reaction,”Westbrook spoke. “Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. It doesn’t matter what it is. You have two options: you can either ignore it or take it.

“Magic’s entitled to his opinion. And he’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day. He’s not aware of what’s going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that. … Like I said, everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion and that’s that.”