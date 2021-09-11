Maggie Millions Euromillions Winner gave relatives £1m each and neighbours £5,000 before she died..

Margaret Loughrey had also just finished her dream home in Strabane, Northern Ireland when she was found dead yesterday aged 56 – eight years after winning the £27million jackpot

EuroMillions winner Margaret Loughrey gave relatives £1million each and had just finished her dream home when she was found dead on Thursday.

“Maggie Millions” won the £27million jackpot eight years ago and had previously said the money had “destroyed her”.

The 56-year-old bought the ticket while walking back to her bungalow in Strabane, Northern Ireland, from the Job Centre where she was living on benefits of just £58-a-week.

She later gifted family members £1million each and generously gave neighbors on her council estate £5,000.

Paul Gallagher was a neighbor and a local councilor. He told the Belfast TelegraphI had just renovated a desolate house that I called “Fountain of Hope”. “the barn”Complete with a “round tin roof”.

He said: “She had been living in a bungalow next to it and the barn was just finished, I believe. It’s a pity she didn’t get to enjoy her new home.”

Margaret had previously splashed on a property empire after her win which included a £125,000 bungalow, a pub, and a former mill turned leisure center.

In 2019, she claimed she only had £5million left and said winning the jackpot had “destroyed” her life.

Ms. Loughrey talks about the moment she realized she had won a jackpot. “I got up at 7 am on Wednesday and put on the television. I just had this notion so I checked my numbers and there they were.

“I was just in the state of shock and I must have checked 10 times.

“I took a walkout to the back garden and sat out there for a while before coming back in and checking again.

“I must have walked around the house for five hours before ringing my brother and asking him to call up.”

According to police officers, the death is being treated as a natural disaster. “suspicious” However, a post-mortem will be performed to determine the cause.

It is believed she never married and is survived by her four siblings.

Yesterday morning at 10.30 AM, emergency services were called out to an area home. Belfast Live reported.

A spokesperson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Police received a report of the sudden death of a woman at the Ballycolman Lane area of Strabane on Thursday 2nd September.

“Although a post mortem will be performed, it is not considered suspicious.

She claimed she was left with just £5million in 2019 and that she had been the victim of numerous thefts, The Irish News reported.

Sunday Life spoke with the woman, “I will not have peace for as long as it takes.” Even if I didn’t have one penny, I wouldn’t.

“I regret winning the lottery. Of course, I do. I was a happy person before.

“I am a human being, and it has only destroyed my life.”

Jason Barr, SDLP councilor for the area, said: “My thoughts, prayers, and thoughts are with the Loughry Family and Margaret’s family. It’s a sad day.

“Margaret would have been well thought of… she has had her ups and downs in life like all of us but hopefully she’s at rest now.”