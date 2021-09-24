Madu Nicola, Marc Anthony’s new girlfriend, is it you?

Marc Anthony surprised fans everywhere when he arrived at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards as he also confirmed his new romance with Madu Nicola. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the couple posed on the red carpet and showed off some major PDA which included a kiss on the lips.

Given that Anthony has not yet posted or mentioned his relationship on social networks (her Instagram, which she shared the above photo, is private), it was quite shocking to see them together. He seemed excited to share his new girlfriend with the world, and he kept Nicola close to him throughout the night. Although it’s not clear when Anthony and his lady love met, or how long they have been dating, a red carpet debut together is a significant step in any Hollywood relationship. So it is safe to assume that this romance is more than a casual affair. Although it is not known if Nicola has any connections to the entertainment industry or not, there are definitely more details to her story…