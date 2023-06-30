Madonna’s Family Was ‘Preparing for the Worst’ with Singer in ICU & Her Kids by Her Side, Source Claims

Singer-songwriter Madonna has been hospitalized following a health scare.

The musician’s manager revealed she is still in recovery.

The news comes ahead of her “Celebration” tour for the 40th anniversary of her music career.

Music icon Madonna has reportedly been rushed to a New York City hospital after being discovered unconscious, Page Six recently revealed.

This incident occurred on June 24, 2023. Upon arrival, the singer was reportedly intubated for one night before doctors removed the tube.

Singer Madonna poses arriving on the carpet to attend a special screening of the film “The Beatles Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years” on September 15, 2016 in London | Source: Getty Images

As of this writing, Madonna is reportedly conscious and in recovery mode. Her daughter Lourdes Leon was reportedly by her side amid this health scare.

The songwriter’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, revealed on his Instagram account that she “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.”

Madonna’s management team reportedly had a crisis meeting on Zoom on June 25, 2023, where they decided to postpone her upcoming performances amid fears that she might not make it.

Subsequently, the team reportedly decided to put the Michigan native’s 40th-anniversary tour on hold shortly after the event was given a go and was put in motion.

Although a source revealed that Madonna was now out of the intensive care unit, Oseary explained otherwise in his social upload, writing:

“She is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Meanwhile, the actress’s two sons, Rocco Ritcher and David Banda, have since appeared in public for the first time since news of her hospitalization made headlines.

That same day, the Queen of Pop’s eldest son Ritchie, who had flown in from Romania, was photographed looking anxious while running errands. His little brother Banda also reportedly seemed somber while walking in the city.

Madonna’s Family Is Reportedly Preparing for the Worst

Madonna’s eldest child Leon, was reportedly in Paris when news of her health scare made the rounds. She learned about her being rushed to the hospital in France and quickly made her way to the US to be by her side.

Meanwhile, her little brother Ritchie had just completed a week-long motorbike trip with his two pals in Transylvania, Romania. He posted about the experience on his social media.

Singer Madonna attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards – Backstage at The Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California | Source: Getty Images

The trip ended the same day his famous mother was rushed to the hospital, and he hurried to see her too. A relative reportedly revealed how the family handled the news:

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst. […] Everyone believed that we may lose her, and that has been the reality of the situation.”

Another insider disclosed the “Material Girl” had been straining herself by rehearsing for her upcoming tour at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum for a few weeks before her health scare:

“She had been putting in 12-hour days. She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work.”

Early this year, Madonna announced that she would launch her “Celebration” tour in tribute to her four-decade-long musical career anniversary.