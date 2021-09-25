Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon puts on a jaw-dropping display in plunging dress at MFW

Madonna’s lookalike daughter Lourdes Leon showed off her modelling skills at Milan Fashion Week in head-to-toe Versace.

The 24-year-old wore a floor-length silver cut-out gown that left little to the imagination, which she paired with black strappy heels and lots of blingy jewellery.

Lourdes also sported some futuristic green eye makeup and long claw-like nails.

The actress was walking for the Italian couture giant at Milan Fashion Week a few days after her sexy appearance at Rihanna’s star-studded Savage x Fenty show in New York where she shared a steamy picture of her in teal-coloured latex on her Instagram.



Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon strutting her stuff at Milan Fashion Week

Meanwhile, at the recent Met Gala, Lourdes, who is dating Ameircan hairdresser Jonathan Puglia, showed off her armpit hair in a pink studded two-piece dress.

Madonna’s eldest of six children made her first appearance at the iconic event and made sure all eyes were on her.

She was also on the sought-after front cover of the September issue of Vogue for the magazine’s feature story: “Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry.”



Lourdes, 24, is the eldest of Madonna’s six kids

Speaking to Vogue, she said: “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not.”

Lourdes also explained that she paid her own college tuition when she went to her mother’s alma mater the University of Michigan and lives in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Bushwick, away from the glamour of Los Angeles or Hollywood.



LOURDES
Lourdes at Rihanna’s Save x Fenty show in NY

The long-awaited Met Gala finally returned after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year it was pushed to September from its traditional slot on the first Sunday in May.

The theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and the event featured celebrity co-chairs: actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka.



lourdes leon
She proudly showed off her armpit hair at the Met Gala

Lourdes is the daughter of Madonna and Cuban actor Carlos Leon, who was in a relationship with the megastar singer between 1995 and 1997.

They reportedly met while out jogging in New York when Carlos, 55, was a personal trainer to the stars.

Lourdes previously spoke to Vanity Fair about an “emotional” trip to her dad’s native country and said: “I look like my grandmother, and my family members were all freaking out, grabbing my face.”

She said she hopes to spend more time there.

