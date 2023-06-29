Madonna’s Celebration World Tour is Postponed After She Gets Infected With a ‘Serious Bacterial Infection,’ Putting Her In the ICU

Madonna postponed her “Celebration” world tour following a “serious bacterial infection” that put her in the ICU, her manager Guy Oseary wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” he said, adding that she is still under medical care but is improving.

On Saturday, Madonna was admitted for several days in the ICU due to having developed a serious bacterial infection, per Oseary’s account.

Although all engagements, including that of the 15th July launch in Vancouver for the World Tour, have been put on hold, the manager has stated that there will be more information forthcoming concerning a new date to begin the tour, and for shows to be rescheduled. Uncertainty remains about the exact nature of this window and which currently planned shows will be held as scheduled.

Read Oseary’s full post below.

Further comment from Madonna’s team was not immediately received upon request.

Madonna’s tour, which began in July and ended on December 1, was to visit 35 cities around the world. Per the Live Nation-produced tour’s announcement in January, the setlist will highlight Madonna’s “unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years while also paying “respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said at the time.