Madonna ‘vomiting uncontrollably’ and ‘too sick to leave her bed’ despite being released from hospital

MADONNA remains bed-bound and is still “vomiting uncontrollably” despite being released from hospital, according to reports.

The Papa Don’t Preach singer, 64, has been struck down by a severe bacterial infection that landed her in the intensive care unit.

6 Madonna has been released from the hospital but remains ‘too sick to get out of bed’ /Madonna

6 The pop icon was rushed to the ICU due to a serious bacterial infection / madonna

6 She is said to be unable to leave her New York home as her health issues continue Credit: Splash

She was hospitalized for several days after she collapsed on Saturday, with her assistant reportedly finding her unconscious.

The infection is feared to be still wreaking havoc on her body even though doctors decided she was well enough to return home.

Madonna was discharged from hospital and transported by a private ambulance to her home in New York, BBC Newsreported.

She had reportedly spent days intubated and hooked up to a ventilator while her family was told to “expect the worst.”

Fans of the Queen of Pop breathed a sigh of relief when it was reported she had returned to her pad in the Big Apple to recover.

But she isn’t out of the woods yet – as she is apparently still unable to “get out of bed” while the fate of her world tour hangs in the balance.

The songstress is said to have continued violently vomiting since returning to her home, TMZ reported.

Sources claimed Madonna is still plagued by the infection and she is “too sick to even get out of her bed at her New York City apartment”.

The hitmaker reportedly battled a low-grade fever for a month before her ICU stay, according to the outlet.

Sources claimed the pop star mostly ignored the symptoms and never went for a check-up due to her hectic touring schedule.

Madonna is said to have been training up to six times a week while rehearsing for her Celebration Tour, which was set to begin next month.

But focus has now fallen on her road to recovery as her family rushed to her side to care for the legendary performer.

DaughterLourdes Leon, 26, flew in from Paris to be by her mother’s side, as sonRocco Ritchie, 22, rushed in from London.

Along with her other children, Mercy, 17,David Banda, 17, and ten-year-old twin daughtersStella and Estere, they are believed to be rallying around their mum.

Her infection was reportedly so grave that her loved ones believed she might not survive.

An unnamed relative told the Daily Mail: “For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst.

“Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation.”

Manager Guy Oseary, 50, took to social media on Wednesday to update Madonna’s army of fans on her condition.

In aposton Instagram, he wrote: “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care.”

Oseary said that Madonna’s team expected a “full recovery” but the star will “pause all commitments,” including the Celebration Tour.

Her manager added that more information and rescheduled tour dates would come for fans soon.

He concluded: “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna: The Celebration Tour was originally intended to be her biggest yet, with about 84 shows planned.

The tour was due to start on July 15 in Vancouver and would have concluded on January 30, 2024.

Madonna would have been on the road for six months.

Sources claimed the pop legend was pushing her body to the limit with five-hour gym sessions, sleepless nights, and relentless touring.

Madonna’s representatives have yet to confirm exactly what caused her to become so ill, saying only it was a “serious bacterial infection”.

But experts believe it could be sepsis, the body’s extreme response to an infection which can lead to major organ failure.

6 Lourdes Leon reportedly remained by her mother Madonna’s side during her ICU stay

6 Madonna’s son David Banda seemed preoccupied while being spotted during her ICU hospitalization Credit: The Mega Agency