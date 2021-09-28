Madonna says she’s been “checking in” on Britney Spears

On the premiere of her new documentary film, Madonna spoke about Britney Spears, revealing that the two remain in touch and wish each other the best.

©GettyImages Britney Spears joined Madonna on her “Sticky and Sweet” tour.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Madonna said that she remains in touch with Britney and that they’d spoken on the phone that same day. ”Just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage,” she said, smiling. “I love her.”

Spears recently revealed that she was engaged with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The pair have been together since 2016 when they met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. Asgheri was there to support the #FreeBritney movement. “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” he said to People Magazine. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Britney’s support has been strong from the beginning. Madonna posted messages on Britney’s social media, asking people to believe her, and for Britney to be free. “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries,” Madonna wrote. “This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Madonna and Britney’s relationship goes way back, having musical collaborations together and perhaps the most iconic VMA performance of all time, where they kissed on stage. Madonna was featured in Britney’s 2008 documentary, titled “For The Record,” where she discussed their relationship. “There‘s a certain fragility about her and vulnerability about her that makes me feel maternal towards her,” Madonna stated. “There are aspects about her that I recognize in myself when I first started out in my career. I also admire her talent as an artist.”