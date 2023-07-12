Madison LeCroy, the star of Mission: Impossible?

HITC addresses whether Madison LeCroy is in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and the Part Two release date.

The Mission: Impossible franchise has been fascinating and generating awe from audiences ever since it began with Brian De Palma’s 1996 original. Tom Cruise was center-stage as Ethan Hunt from the very beginning and remains the crown jewel of the franchise with its exhilarating seventh installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Facing the greatest threat to humanity yet, there was no choice but to have Ethan’s latest venture be the series’ biggest and most bombastic so far. However, we have some questions to address… Is Madison LeCroy in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and when is the Part Two release date?

Is Madison LeCroy in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One?

Madison LeCroy recently attended the star-studded Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere and was photographed on the red carpet before sharing the glamorous snaps on her Instagram. However, she doesn’t star in the movie itself and was simply attending the high-profile event as an esteemed guest.

Southern Charm’s star donned a black elegant dress with matching heels and was photographed and filmed by many cameras as part of the promotion of the movie.

One of the shots on her Instagram shows her smiling next to Tom, and one fan jokingly commented that “Tom Cruise looks like he got a picture with YOU.”

Nevertheless, there has been some confusion in the comments, with some wondering whether her appearance points toward a cameo in the 2023 blockbuster—it doesn’t.

The eighth franchise installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, June 28th 2024.

The title implies that it is a continuation of Part One. Its ending left the door wide open to a possible sequel. The 2023 movie is only one part of the story, but it’s still a blockbuster that can stand proudly on its own.

The Dead Reckoning Part Two sequel will be released in 2024, but it is not the end of the series. Fans can therefore expect Tom to continue playing the role of Ethan for more missions.

Has Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two been filmed?

The Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) strike recently delayed production of the movie but director Christopher McQuarrie has recently confirmed during a Conversations with other people Collider has reported that most of the Part Two filming is already complete.

“We’ve shot all but one of our international locations. We’ve shot our big action except for the biggest set piece, the central set piece of the film, which is massive and unlike anything we’ve done, and, I think, unlike anything you’ve seen.”

When the second round of this film hits theaters in June, expect to see huge stunts as well as the return familiar favorites.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 in US theaters from Wednesday, July 12th 2023.