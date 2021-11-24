Madison Cawthorn challenged by Lauren Boebert to a Sprint

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a fiery guns-rights advocate who is willing to offend the sensibilities a wide swathe of the American voting public in the hopes of gaining their attention, is well-known to many.

Tuesday was her latest attempt to follow the party line.

Continuing the tact, she took aim at the disability of a fellow congressional Republican who was paralyzed in a car accident and uses a wheelchair – to make a joke on Newsmax.

Boebert was speaking to the cable channel about the Kyle Rittenhouse guilty verdict. Boebert also mentioned how her colleagues had hoped Rittenhouse would hire as an intern including Madison Cawthorn from North Carolina. (Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards has called the notion “disgusting.”)

“I am so thrilled at the jury’s verdict here,”Boebert spoke to Seb Gorka, Newsmax anchor. “Now, I do have some colleagues on the Hill who have, just like me, offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship in their office and Madison Cawthorn – he said that he would arm wrestle me for this Kyle Rittenhouse internship. But Madison Cawthorn has some pretty big guns, and so I would like to challenge him to a sprint instead. Let’s make this fair.”

Gorka was quick to overlook the slight, if any, that he could have done to his wheelchair-bound viewers.

“Allow me to arm wrestle him on your behalf. I love a good arm wrestle and I would be happy – Madison’s a buddy – I’d be happy to arm wrestle him on on your behalf,”Gorka stated.

Cawthorn is not an angel, however. Cawthorn, in response to the Rittenhouse verdict via social media last week, advised citizens to “be armed, be dangerous and be moral”in exercising their right to defend themselves. He has also repeatedly propped up Trump’s Big Lie and once called jailed Jan. 6 rioters “political hostages”He floated an idea. “bust them out.”

Below is video of Boebert’s interview with Newsmax.