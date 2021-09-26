Maddie Brush’s New House Had An Tragic Event. Here’s What We Know

Is Maddie Brown Brush’s new home already causing her to regret buying it? The Sister Wives star’s adventure into homeownership has already taken an unfortunate turn. Keep reading, and we’ll explain.

Sister Wives star makes North Carolina permanent home

Maddie Brown is one of Kody’s six children with Janelle. In 2016, she married Caleb Brush. Maddie and Caleb have since had two children of their own, Axel and Evie. While the plural family resides in Arizona, Maddie left with her husband for a fresh start.





Fans are speculating that the Brown family is finally getting ready to build one large home on the Coyote Pass land. Janelle moved into an RV on the property, allegedly to oversee the project.

Maddie and Caleb took up residence in North Carolina, but only recently made the move permanent by purchasing their first home. The Sister Wives alum shared the good news on her Instagram feed. But the good news didn’t last long. The Brush’s are experiencing the downside to homeownership.

Little sister Ysabel Brown leaves parents behind, moves in with Maddie

With Maddie, Caleb, and the two young kids, it’s a full house. However, the family of four made room for Kody and Christine’s daughter, Ysabel. Once she graduated high school, it seems the teenager couldn’t get away from her unconventional parents fast enough.





Ysabel is living with Maddie while attending college nearby. The youngster is taking her cues from her older sister when it comes to enjoying the East coast.

Maddie Brown Brush’s new home suffers unfortunate situation

Maddie Brush has been updating her social media followers about some repairs and upgrades happening with the house. Earlier this month, she corrected an unsightly landscaping issue. Now the TLC star has to fix a potentially dangerous issue inside the house.

She took to her Instagram Stories to show her followers the leaky ceiling in her new home. In the clip, she talks about using mold killer on the dripping tiles.

According to roof experts, “One of the most serious consequences of a leaking roof is mold and mildew growth.” With two small children in the house, Maddie Brush likely doesn’t want to take any chances. Hopefully, she will update her followers on the situation.

