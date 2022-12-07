MAD Solutions Partners in OSN, Red Sea Fund (U.K.) Global Screen Fund on Ahdkamel’s film ‘My Driver and I’

MAD Solutions is a well-known distributor of Arab films and has entered into a production partnership to broadcaster OSN in Dubai, Red Sea Fund and U.K. Global Screen Fund on Saudi multihyphenate Ahd Kamel’s long gestating feature film debut “My Driver and I.”

The production partnership for the feature was announced at this week’s Red Sea Film Festival, which is taking place in Jeddah, where the film is also set.

Along with regional actors Qusai Keder, Mostafa Shahata, and Baraa Alem, Saba Mubarak, a Jordanian actress, will appear in the film.

OSN Original is the name of the feature that has been produced for pay-TV and streaming networks. This will allow the network to showcase the movie for its MENA audience. MAD Solutions has all rights to international distribution outside of those Arab-speaking regions.

Kamel was born in Saudi Arabia, and she moved to New York in 1997. She studied at Parsons School of Design and New York Film Academy 2005.

The 2013 short was her directorial debut. “Sanctity,” MAD distributed the same. She starred as an actor in 2014’s pic “Wadjda” – the first feature-length film to be shot in Saudi Arabia, whose director, Haifaa Al-Mansour, was the first Saudi woman to direct a feature film. Carey Mulligan and Kamel also starred in 2018 BBC/Netflix series “Collateral,” Written by David Hare

“My Driver and I” Follows the tale of Salma, an innocent Saudi girl, from a well-off family. Gamar, a young Sudanese male, develops a close friendship. The pic is based on Kamel’s memories of Jeddah in the 1980s and 90s. Variety had previously spoken to her: “I’m making this film because I grew up with a driver, who practically raised me, took me back and forth to school every single day, and when my parents passed away when I was a teenager, he was the only person who could rein me in. He really taught me a lot of the lessons I learned in life, but I only came to realize this about 10 years ago, after he passed away.”

Alaa Karkouti & MaherDiab, cofounders of MAD Solutions commented: “Having watched Ahd develop her labor of love over the years, it gives us so much joy to be part of the production alliance that will finally allow her exquisite story to come to life. Her wonderful story opens a window on life in Saudi Arabia during her formative years, a Saudi world that is now undergoing such rapid transformation.”

Joe Kawkabani is the group CEO of OSN. “It’s time the region’s untold stories deserve a wider audience, and ‘My Driver and I’ is the embodiment of stories that deserve an expansive medium.”

OSN is a streaming service that delivers high-quality TV in over 22 MENA regions. OSN announced a number of new series and original films, including the feature movie. “Yellow Bus” The series is based in Kuwait “Fashionista.”