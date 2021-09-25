‘Mad About You’ Star Helen Hunt Suing Limo Company For Its negligence For the Car Crash In 2019

Mad About You star Helen Hunt is suing the limo company she was using in 2019 when she was in a terrible car accident. Hunt’s legal team claims that Hunt suffered injuries from the crash and that BLS Limousine Service of L.A., Inc was negligent. TMZ reports that Hunt claimed In legal documents that on “top of medical expenses … she also suffered wage losses and loss of earning capacity — plus emotional distress, pain, suffering, and other damages.”

According to multiple reports, Hunt was hospitalized on Oct. 17, 2019, after another driver struck the vehicle she was riding in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles. Hunt was said to have been riding in a black SUV’s back when another car clipped it, flipping the SUV onto its sides. Hunt’s black SUV was seen trying to drive through the intersection at San Vicente Avenue and Tremaine Avenue on video footage of the accident. At the last moment, another vehicle T-boned Hunt, causing it to roll over on its side. Hunt was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center complaining of pain after the collision. After being examined by doctors, Hunt was released later that evening.

Ironically, the man who pulled Hunt from the car after the crash told E.T… that he had no idea who he was saving. “I didn’t know that I was helping a star. My first instinct was to get everybody out safe and sound,” Zarren Thomas spoke out. “It was pretty scary. I didn’t know if everybody was OK. That’s all I was thinking about.” He stated that he realized he had helped a famous person only after E.T… informed him so during the interview.

Hunt was filming the limited series revival of Mad About You at the time, and she assured fans a few days later on Instagram that she was back at work. Hunt spoke briefly about the incident in November 2015. “It was scary,” the Oscar-winning actress told Entertainment Tonight from the set of her and co-star Paul Reiser’s Mad About You revival. “I’m grateful to be here with my friend,” She said. “Me too!” Reiser interjected.