Machine Gun Kelly and Seth Meyers joke about him smashing a Champagne glass against his head. But the Video is Pretty Gnarly

Machine Gun Kelly is a well-known puller. Some pretty wild stunts He was able to smash a champagne bottle against his head in his latest misadventure. Although he was happy to laugh about it with Seth Meyers and the video is quite gnarly, he did not seem to mind.

Interview on Late Night with Seth MeyersMachine Gun Kelly discussed the selling of Madison Square Garden and how Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the occasion – specifically, by smashing a champagne bottle against his skull. He said:

You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to get people’s attention? Yeah, I didn’t have a fork. I just clinked the fork on my head. So, I got a severe case of it last night.

Seth Meyers answered without skipping a beat

They call that medicine “asking for it.”

Machine Gun Kelly was a laughing stock, but someone captured the entire thing on film. Take a look below (be advised, it’s fairly bloody):

This clip shows MGK proudly declaring “Bro, I don’t give a shit”Before he hits the empty glass on his head, There’s a quick cut to his performance of “my ex’s best friend”Here you can see a large cut above his eyebrows, and quite a bit of blood for a YouTube video. Machine Gun Kelly completed the video with a close-up view of the injury. He simply said “machine gun Kelly.” “gross.”

While it may seem like a crazy stunt, MGK still had plenty to be proud of. After playing a sold out show at Madison Square Garden, NYC, he headed to Catch to party. To mark the occasion, the Empire State Building even had its lights lit in neon pink.

His new album was promoted by the tour. Mainstream selloutIt was a success, and it lived up to its name. It reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in April. There were almost identical numbers of physical albums and streaming counterparts.

Machine Gun Kelly just released his documentary. Pink LifeThis film is about the fatherhood of Casie, his 12-year old daughter, and making music during quarantine. Megan Fox, a social media star and a popular actor, is also featured in the film. MGK’s fiancee . It has been noted that the actress was a star of. She was there for her husband 24/7 She even had a frightening moment when she talked to him Through a suicide attempt .

Machine Gun Kelly is on the upswing, which is good news. He can look forward to plenty of pink as long as he avoids breakable champagne classes.