Machine Gun Kelly and Cats Sing in “Make Up Sex Video”

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates the release of his album Mainstream SellingWith a new video. He released Tuesday’s colorful, feline-filled video. “Make Up Sex,”Blackbear. And you can probably guess what it’s about.

MGK is surrounded by dozens of cats, possibly hundreds, in a pink room. He plays his guitar in a variety of colorful outfits and sings to them. “Face down, laid pipe/Waterworks, swam your pool/Backstroke, we both naked/I can see that ass shaking.”

Blackbear sings the catchy chorus and then joins the chorus with his verse, surrounded by silver balloons. “You hate my guts then you love me/You made me feel so disgusting,”Blackbear raps. “Can’t stop a runner from running/So, go, go, go.”He and MGK then sing in what appears to be a living room, as the rose petals fly.

In the end, a velvet ring box opens to show a phallic-shaped diamond, because, of course, that’s the best way in for a second chance. (And it’s got us thinking that maybe MGK isn’t singing about a cat lady.)

Kelly then posted an Instagram selfie with his cat after the video was shared. Kelly joked about asking his pet to join him. “Were you jealous of the other cats in the ‘Make Up Sex’ video? Hm?”Before giving the cat a kiss.

The release “Makeup Sex” follows several of the album’s previous singles, including “Maybe,” “Ay!,” and TikTok’s favorite meme sound: “Emo Girl,”Willow. Blackbear joined BoyWithUke recently. “IDGAF”He also dropped his EP earlier in the year. He also dropped his EP Misery LakeLast year.

Machine Gun Kelly is set to head on a massive 52-date tour with special guests Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris, and 44phantom appearing on select dates throughout North America and Europe.