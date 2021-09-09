Macaulay Culkin’s Opens Up About The Conversation He Had With His Late Sister Dakota

Macaulay Culkin was a household name when he appeared in the comedy film “Macaulay Culkin”. As a young boy, he played a role that is often forgotten by his family as they travel to Paris for a family vacation.

Culkin became a child actor who succeeds when he was very young. Unfortunately, his career took a hit when his parents Patricia and Kit, started fighting over who would manage Culkin’s fortune, which at the time was estimated to be between 17 million and 50 million dollars.

This back and forth forced Culkin into a stressful phase and made some bad choices, and got himself into drugs. He made a decision to get his life back on track after years of addiction.

Culkin lost his older sister at 28. Dakota was one year older than Culkin and was the third of eight children. Dakota, 29, was hit by a vehicle when she stepped into a parking lot. When filming “Changeland” in Thailand in 2019, Culkin met and fell in love with actress Brenda Song and earlier this year, they welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

In a beautiful gesture Remember the memory of his late sister, the two love birds named their new baby Dakota after her.