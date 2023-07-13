Lyssa, Dog the Bountyhunter’s daughter apologizes to Dylan Mulvaney for her father’s homophobic rant

Lyssa, the daughter of Dog The Bounty Hunter, has apologized to Dylan Mulvaney for her father’s homophobic remarks. Duane Chapman made a series of remarks about the trans community during a Tuesday Facebook Livestream with Francie Frane. His daughter expressed concern that the comments were not consistent with the character of her father.

Chapman’s father made some statements about her daughter. Chapman has married Leiana Andersen and they were married last year. TMZDog was not Dog. She told the publication that Dog’s remarks “were not in line” with her father and that “she felt that wasn’t who Dog was.” Chapman apologized formally to Mulvaney who was transgender, documented Mulvaney’s transition in her TikTok series “Days of Girlhood”, and the entire trans community, saying that her heart “breaks over Dog’s hateful remarks.” Chapman revealed that, since the controversy livestream, she spoke to her father. However, the discussion was unproductive, because the two were shouting and talking above each other.

This week, the famed bounty hunters sparked controversy during Sharell Barera is the founder of online Christian ministry.. Dog attacked the transgender community during the interview. He claimed that the “holy rollers”, who have children changing their sexuality, “have brought us to hell’s gates.” “We have to stop that. Rebuke them.” He continued to say that Jesus was “not a sissy…he was not sissy” and that we “don’t need any more sissy people.” […] Men and women must be willing to fight evil and proclaim the words of God.”

Dog has also taken aim at Pride Month and LGBTQ+ communities, along with companies who support the LGBTQ+ movement, saying that “all those guys backing up these jokers take billion-dollar hits, they are falling.” He said he had “compassion” towards “people who are lost in that way” and that “they need to be saved.” Dog told Mulvaney that, “Everyone playing church ended up drinking Bud Light.” What do you think? That thug needs to be taken down. Give him some black eyes and rebuke Satan. This is exactly what I meant. When I do see him I’m going to drop him.

Chapman’s not the only daughter to criticize her father. Bonnie Chapman is Dog Chapman’s daughter. Publicly criticized his “prehistoric beliefs” She said that these “do not align with Christian values”. Bonnie claimed that Jesus “would strongly condemn this non-accepting language,” adding “it is repulsive” to promote violence against the transgender population and to use Jesus’ name to justify such views. This is why she said, “I distanced myself from these comments. I heard them at our family home by my now-stepmother. It was the breaking moment.” In an Entertainment Tonight interview, my father once claimed he’d sacrifice his life to help a gay person. It was mind-boggling watching him backtrack.