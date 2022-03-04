Luxury Tips to Fit Into High Society are Viral

TikTokers is going viral for their etiquette tips about how to eat and socialize in high society.

These videos were also mocked and accused by others of encouraging elitist stereotypes regarding class.

Etiquette TikTokers claimed that their videos are meant to help young people adapt to new environments.

Lucy Challenger, 38 years old, was a businesswoman who posted a November 2021 advertisement. TikTokThis tutorial provides detailed guidance on how to get into a Ferrari the most elegantly. It went viral.

Challenger, the CEO of a British luxury recruiting firm, has 132,000 TikTik users and continues to share tips and tricks on how to behave high-end environments. This video has been viewed millions of times.

Her videos are part of a subculture called “etiquette TikTok.”People are looking for ways to be a part of high society and have been using #etiquette to get 1.1 Billion TikTok impressions.

Many viewers love etiquette videos as it provides them with practical advice on how to present themselves. However, creators and commenters have mocked the TikToks and said that the trend reinforces stereotypes of wealth and class.

Creators of Etiquette TikTok say they want young people to be exposed to it.

TikToks that are most popular break down social norms such as those regarding eating and drinking. UtensilsHow to prepare certain dishes pour wineFor dinner guests or how to butter Bread in expensive restaurants.

These videos are viewed thousands of times by people who comment that they have never learned or even knew of this style of etiquette.

Insider spoke with Challenger about the fact that younger viewers are most interested in her content. Challenger said that she received positive feedback recently from a student in law who was invited to dinner parties. “terrified of getting it wrong and making a fool out of herself.”Challenger was informed by another young man that he was on his first trip to high-end locations with his boss. Her advice helped him to fit in.

“There seems to be a huge yearning for this information amongst Generation Z,”She said. “It’s very fascinating to me that there is a huge section of the population that might not have been exposed to certain etiquettes or certain manners.”

Washington TikToker Katie Tucci (@kaytuc) has over 7 million followers on her TikTok etiquette videos. Insider reported that she believes her TikToks were popular because people connected to her story.

“I did not grow up somewhere where it was normal to know what the difference was between an oyster fork and a dinner fork,”She said.





Maine’s Tucci as an infant.



Katie Tucci







Tucci, originally from Maine, moved to Washington. As she learned more about professional events and went to them for the first time, she started posting tips on TikTok. PartiesWear it GlovesMake sure you use the right way to use the “etiquette” hashtag.

She stated that she received grateful messages from people who struggle to understand social cues. funeral etiquetteThey can help them understand why they behave the way they do.

She believes that everyone can benefit from her guidance. “Etiquette is not about manners. It’s about being kind to yourself and others. It’s the weird secret social language that we’ve developed to show kindness, respect, and trust,” Tucci told Insider.

Also, creators of etiquette video content are subject to criticism and mockery

Janna Damigeana shared her video mimicking the format, but she drank her drink, and then threw her glass on the ground while doing a fistbump.

She was praised by viewers for her comments, which were filled with emojis of tears and cries. “putting a funny spin”You can find videos that promote good manners. Damigeana stated that she enjoys TikToks on etiquette because they teach her about cultural differences. However, she believes they can also be used to promote elitism.

“Having nice clothes, parties, cars, et cetera, are all luxuries that not everyone has access to,”She told Insider that the content was far from perfect. “universally relatable.”

Challenger’s tutorialOn how to eat soup, she explained that it was rude to dip bread into the bowl in a high-class setting. Many negative comments were received, indicating that the advice was excessive and unnecessary. “Are rich people just bored,”One comment received 24,000 likes. Another one with 17,000 likeds. “it’s just soup, it’s not that deep.”

Challenger uploaded a video in November 2021 showing how to walk down stairs in heels. Many people mocked her advice. One TikTokThis picture of a woman wearing heels sitting on the steps and sliding down has been liked 23,000 times. AnotherA video showing Challenger’s tutorial is viewed 33,000 times.

Insider was told by Challenger that she did not mind people making fun of her tutorial. “I respect everyone’s right to have a response. Etiquette can be perceived as a little dry. So I think it’s important to keep humor and have some fun with it.”

She stated that etiquette is a powerhouse. “bring people together”Instead of dividing them into classes, Manners “good grace”Have “nothing to do with poshness or political views,”She spoke to Insider.

