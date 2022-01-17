Luxurious Eco-Friendly Luxury Bags Made from Oranges by Jordanian Molecular Gastronomist and Food Artist Jordanian

By Tom O'Brien
Omar Sartawi is a Jordanian food artist, molecular gastronomist and has made eco-friendly designer purses from oranges.

“People’s view of sustainability is that it is something that is second class,”Sartawi spoke to Reuters. 

“My idea is that these are more beautiful than mass produced products because they are natural.” 

Sartawi’s bag took eight months to create through manually curing the orange “leather”Use a laser cutter to cut it. The piece was featured in a Dubai art gallery and at an expo in 2020.

Sartawi has created face masks, nomadic tents, and other leathers by using the same methods. He is now working on making luxury furniture and luxury goods from other fruit and vegetable leathers.

According to Reuters the designer expressed his hope that eco-friendly methods like these will make it easier for waste to be handled and foster a positive relationship with the natural world.

