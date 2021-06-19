Lupin Season 3 Release Date | Netflix Announced of Renewal!

Lupin Season 3 is renewed by Netflix & now fans are eager to know the release date. Get the complete details right here!

Lupin Season 3

The Lupin series was dropped on Netflix after it completed two seasons. Netflix released the first season on 8th January 2021 & the second season on 11th June 2021. In a very short time, the show gained popularity and it became the most-watched non-English series on Netflix.

Fans were looking forward to season 3 & to their delight, Netflix has recently announced the renewal of the series. The show’s main lead Omar Sy has also confirmed through Twitter that the show will be returning with part 3.

Now that, it has been renewed everyone is expecting season 3 episodes by the end of 2021. Let’s find out more details of Lupin’s Season 3 Release.

Lupin Season 3 Release Date

Many are expecting Lupin Season 3 in November or December 2021 considering the short gap between season 1 & season 2. However, it might take longer than that says the sources.

As we are not sure whether the production work of season 3 has started or not, we can’t say anything for now. Things are still not clear about the release date but according to the sources you can expect the release sometime in early 2022.

Hopefully, makers will soon announce the release date of Lupin Season 3 or will give a little bit of information related to it. We will update the release date right here after the official announcement.

What to expect from Season 3?

The Lupin series follows Assane Diop, who is inspired by the adventures of master thief Arsène Lupin, a character from a book that his father has gifted him on his birthday. His father was accused of theft by the powerful Hubert Pellegrini.

Assane who was left as an orphan after his father’s death is back to take revenge on the Pellegrini family. With season 2 ending with a huge cliffhanger, fans are impatient to know what will happen next.

In the last episode, Hubert made a confession & admitted his crime against Assane’s father. Assane sends the confession to Youssef Guedira before fleeing in a boat on the River Seine. We have to wait & see whether he will be getting justice in the upcoming season.