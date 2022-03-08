Luncheon for Oscar Nominees Under the Shadow of COVID, Ukraine, and Show Changes

Monday’s Oscar Nominees Luncheon tried hard to be a normal event. But in this odd, stop-and-start, elongated awards season, it should come as no surprise that it didn’t quite pull it off.

This annual Academy Award tradition has been going since the 1980s. It was both celebratory and collegial as it always is. But it also had a tentative air to it, as if nobody was quite secure with the idea of gathering, largely unmasked, in a tightly-packed room at the Fairmont Century Plaza – and the fact that the usual “class photo”The photos were not taken in one large group, but instead in about 10 different photos of smaller groups. This made the situation even more strange.

“This. Is. The. Year,”Will Packer, Oscar show producer, addressed the crowd welcoming 169 nominees. “If there was ever a time to revel in a celebration, this is the year.”

The recent plans to alter the Oscar show and COVID in Ukraine meant that this year was one to be cautious about. As the nominees met, there was also some questioning of celebration. In order to be eligible for the Saturday or Sunday PCR test, everyone had to present proof of vaccination. “The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion was one of those who couldn’t meet that requirement: Although she has no symptoms, she’s tested positive and is currently isolating and hoping for a negative test before this weekend’s Directors Guild Awards.

Academy President David Rubin, however, mentioned the conflict in Ukraine at the start of his own opening remarks. He stated that the Academy supported the people of Ukraine.

Rubin and Packer avoided mention of the controversial plan to give out eight categories an hour before the Oscars telecast starts. However, it was still a topic for discussion at tables throughout the ballroom. Most nominees voted in favor of giving each of the 23 categories a full live presentation.

“I’ve tried to speak out against it, and I’ve also talked to the Academy in person about it,” director Guillermo del Toro said. “I don’t think I’m having any effect, but those categories are the reason for the Oscars to exist.”

“It’s very odd,”Additional “Belfast”Ciaran Hinds, supporting actor nominee “From my perspective, it can’t be all about the glamorous bits – it takes everybody to make a movie, and they should all be recognized.”

One Academy member who has been around for a long time advised caution. “I have to believe that every single person in charge of this is absolutely aware of all the issues, and will treat every nominee with respect.”It was much more common for people to agree with nominees who asked anonymity, and then spoke flatly. “It’s f—ed.”

The nominees managed to get through the storm and relax, celebrating their nominee-ness and avoiding the competitive nature of many other awards season events. “I would never have dreamed of this, it was never even a bucket-list item,”Hinds said this as he entered the lobby at the start of the luncheon.

Nearby, Kenneth Branagh (his director) thanked Sid Ganis, former Academy president, and gave him his first directing job at Hollywood. “Dead Again”In 1991, Javier Bardem chatted to his friend. “Dune”Director Denis Villeneuve waited patiently for Penelope Cruz to finish his press conference.

Typically, nominated couples have to sit apart at the nominees luncheon, which has rules that you don’t sit at a table with anyone from your movie or anyone in your category. Bardem and Cruz were both nominated, but they were for different movies. “Being the Ricardos”And she for “Parallel Mothers,”So they could be together in safety at a table that was star-studded with Steven Spielberg and other stars. “CODA” writer-director Sian Heder, who brought that film’s star, Emilia Jones, as her guest.

Participants who are first-timers will be included “Encanto” composer Germaine Franco, the first Latina composer ever nominated for an Oscar, who brought her mother, and Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain, who hadn’t been able to attend the luncheon after her nominations in 2011 and 2012. Nominated for her role as Tammy Faye Bakker, televangelist. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” she brought as her guest Steve Pieters, a gay man whose television interview with Bakker provided a key moment in the film, and in Bakker’s embrace of the gay community despite her conservative Christian background.

With last year’s event canceled because of the pandemic, this was the first Oscar Nominees Luncheon in more than two years, as well as the first in the Century Plaza. (Except for one at the Hollywood & Highland Center, all the previous luncheons have taken place at the Beverly Hilton.)

But some traditions never die: The show’s producer told the nominees to keep their acceptance speeches short and heartfelt, and then showed a video in which Kate McKinnon said the same thing in the guise of a fictional actress from the 1930s, Gloria Concave. (That particular video was made for a previous luncheon, but it’s safe to say that most of the nominees hadn’t seen it before.)

Packer brought enthusiasm to his speech that was higher than the Oscar producers and sometimes played the role of a comedian in the room. “You,”He said this to the nominees. “are the talented people who have tricked your peers into believing that you are better than them.”

The most talented people received their usual “class photo,”It was quite different from all previous class photos. Ten to fifteen nominees were divided into groups and directed to stand on two separate stages. They were then photographed together as a small group.

The individual photos are for the nominated candidates: The Academy will not release a full image of the Class of 2022 like every year.

Winners in the Nominees Luncheon Applause Meter, which usually doesn’t tell you much about who might actually win an Oscar, included Chastain, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Will Smith (who high-fived everybody on his way to the stage), “Flee” director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Aunjanue Ellis, Ahmir “Questlove”Thompson, Denzel Washingto (who high-fived a sign-language interpreter as he made his way to the stage), Ariana DeBose

Then, everyone mingled as usual: Bardem with Andrew Garfield, Gyllenhaal and Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg immer surrounded by people, del Toro presiding from a corner of the room.

Ciaran Hinds walked to his car after the luncheon, which was something he had not yet added to his bucket list. When asked if he had had fun, the Northern Irish actor laughed. “Yeah,”He stated. “It was kinda crazy. Kinda crazy.”