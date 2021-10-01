Lucy Lawless Believes That a Fan Campaign To Have Gina Carano Replaced by Lucy Lawless Hurts ‘Star Wars” Chances

Gina Carano was dismissed from her position in “The Mandalorian”After many controversies.

A campaign was launched by fans to see Lucy Lawless succeed Carano as Cara Dune.

Lawless, however, was already associated to a “Star Wars”She was a part of the campaign at the time and believed it would have hurt her chances because it might have been seen as “pandering.”

Lucy Lawless spoke out about the fan-driven campaign that asked Disney to cast her replacement for Gina Carano in “The Mandalorian.”Lawless stated that she believes the campaign has actually hurt her chances to land a job in this field. “Star Wars.”

Carano was fired as Cara Dune’s role. “The Mandalorian,”She played a part in both the first and second seasons. This was after a series controversies on social media that included mocking transgender pronouns and comparing the US’ political divide to Nazi Germany.

The campaign was led by fans who claimed that Lawless, who starred as Lawless in the movie, should be removed from public view. “Xena: Warrior Princess,”should be cast to become the new Cara Dune.

Lawless discussed this campaign in an interview with The British Newspaper. Metro.

“Well to be honest with you, I was already in discussions about something on — it wasn’t ‘The Mandalorian’ — something Star Wars-affiliated,”Lawlessness does not exist “[The fan campaign] might have hurt me in some way, because then [Lucasfilm] couldn’t hire me because it would seem to be pandering to… I’m just guessing here, I don’t know anything.”

She continued: "But, in some ways, it can be unhelpful, because if they pander to this fan group, then how are you going to pander to every other fan group, do you know what I mean?"





Lawless continued to state that she felt her name was being called. “became political”Carano’s departure was the only reason that Carano came up with the idea of her fan casting. “The Mandalorian,”Due to her controversial comments, this was the reason. Lawless is grateful to her fans for their enthusiasm about her casting as a campaign leader.

“But that’s the way the world is and they meant it out of love, and I thank the fans for their fealty to me,”Lawlessness does not exist “I haven’t thought about that since, so it hasn’t given me any pain, but that was my thought at the time, like, ooh, this makes me look like a political appointment, and not an actress.”

While it’s not known what Lawless discussed with Disney about another project she might star in, there are some that she has. “Star Wars”She has acting experience. She was a voice actor in two episodes. “Star Wars Resistance,”As the Queen of Aeosians.

In the meantime, the makers “The Mandalorian”Since then, I have said that Cara Dune is not being recast. The character will be simply removed from the series. Disney+ won’t release the third season of The Simpsons until next year. But, it will be a spinoff from the original series. “The Book of Boba Fett,”The premiere will take place at the end this year.