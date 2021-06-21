Lucifer Season 6: Release Date | Spoilers Inside!

The second part of Lucifer Season 5 has released back on May 27, 2021. The second part of the fifth season amassed a widespread following across the internet. Compared to previous offerings, the second part wasn’t that groundbreaking. But everyone got to see the world’s favorite devil in action.

Spoiler Alert! Lucifer is the god of the universe now! Lucifer has accumulated a massive fan base globally. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after the fourth season; however, after several petitions by fans, Netflix picked up the series from Fox, and the rest is history.

In this article, you’ll read everything there is to know about the sixth and last season of Lucifer.

Lucifer Season 6: Details on Confirmation

Lucifer moved on from the supernatural genre to race for being a godhead of the entire universe after spending his time on Earth. However, Netflix has been keeping the series alive to build a good rapport with the fans of the series.

There is always a sense of fear among the fans that Lucifer might end. With the sixth season, the series will finally come to an end. The showrunners have already revealed their fans to satisfy the fans of Lucifer once and for all.

Lucifer is making its way for the final season. The makers took it to Twitter to reveal the status of Lucifer, and so far, the tweet was viewed by over 1 million people worldwide.

Lucifer Season 6: Release Date

There is no official confirmation regarding the release date of the sixth season. Additionally, there aren’t any updates for the forthcoming season either. However, considering the timeline, the series will return in 2022.

Mostly during spring or summer of 2022, Lucifer will return to Netflix for one last run. Well, everything will go smooth if COVID-19 doesn’t disrupt the post-production of the last season.

Lucifer Season 6: Cast

The primary cast of Lucifer, such as Lauren German, Tom Ellis, and others, are going to be back.