LPBW star Audrey Roloff Predicts Baby Number Three’s Gender

LPBW stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are trying something different with their third baby. They recently shared the news that they were having their third child together. They have Ember, a four-year-old, and Bode (a one-year-old). Their third baby is due in November.

This time, they have decided not to find out their baby’s gender before birth. Audrey acknowledged that this has made it difficult for her to choose names. While Audrey is committed to waiting until her baby’s birth to learn the gender, that doesn’t mean she isn’t making predictions already.

In a new Instagram post, Audrey showed off her bare baby bump. She revealed she’s “34 ish” weeks along. She calls the baby a “precious mystery babe.”

Ember believes the baby is a girl and is already referring to them as “baby sister.”

LPBW Audrey Roloff thinks baby number three is a boy.

In her Instagram caption, Audrey revealed, “mama thinks there is another little boy in there😉. We shall see💙💗.”

Little People, Big World fans weigh in.

In response to Audrey’s latest post, fans comment and leave predictions for her third baby’s gender. Some believe Ember may be correct. One fan writes, “I feel like kids are always right on baby genders.” Another one of Audrey’s followers says, “That’s a girl bump!💗”

Plenty of fans agree with Audrey, however. They think her bump’s shape and position prove it’s a boy. One fan writes, “Wow, you are all baby!! I agree that is a boy belly all the way!!” Someone else adds, “I agree. Total boy!!”

It looks like fans are divided on whether it looks like Audrey’s third baby is a boy or a girl. The new baby is a joy for the entire family. Fans are also hoping for a healthy baby.

It won’t be too much longer before the baby arrives, so the family and their fans will know for sure soon enough. Baby watch is on, and fans are counting down the days to the arrival of the new Roloff. Shortly after Jeremy and Audrey’s baby is born, Isabel and Jacob Roloff will have their first baby.

So, do you think that LPBW alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff will have a baby girl or a baby boy? Are you excited to “meet” their new addition this November? We’d love to hear from you in the comments below.

