Loyal Husband Comes Out To Shocking Truth Of Having A Daughter Outside Marriage

A faithful husband was shocked when he came face to face with the consequences of his dalliances with women as a young man. She wanted to be a part of the whole world. Mark was a happy family man who married Rose, a beautiful woman he had met a decade earlier. The couple had a boy named Ron and lived happily together in a large home.

Mark was grateful for his good life. He had a stable job and a beautiful family. He was all set for disaster when he met a girl who made an absurd claim and opened his door to her.

“I’m your daughter,” she told him. “Huh what?” He was confused and mumbled. I said I’m your daughter!” She exclaimed. Mark’s son and his wife came running to the door.

“What’s wrong honey? Who’s this?” Rose inquired when she last saw the girl. I’m April, your husband’s big mistake,” Rose asked the girl when she saw her.

Rose was also confused but, when Rose put two and two together she was stunned into silence. One glance at her husband told her what she needed to know — he didn’t know about the child.

“What is this Mark?” she asked. “I don’t know baby,” He replied honestly. “Allow me to fill you in,” April stated with flair.

“Your husband got a woman named Mary pregnant when he was younger. She kept knowledge of you from me until she died recently. An address of your place was written in the journal she left me so I came looking for you.”

“I had no idea,” Mark replied sadly. “I’m here because I’m lost without her and I need you to take me in.” Rose was skeptical of the whole thing, but Mark was completely enraptured. So in the end, April moved in with them.

April began complaining and misbehaving after a few days. Pexels April behaved normally for the first few days, but then started acting strangely. April acted normal the first few days but, after that, started misbehaving. April complained about everything, from her food portions to what she saw on TV. Rose, who works from home, would get annoyed by the loud playing of music in her room.

Although there were arguments, nothing was resolved and April became bolder. Then one day, she overheard a conversation between Mark and Rose. Rose wanted her to leave because of her issues but her husband refused. He had to take care of his daughter.

April grew angry and scared as she walked away. In truth, she was a fraud, so she decided to run away before they had a chance to find out — but not without some money.

That night, when everyone had gone to bed, April changed into hiking gear and crept into Mark’s study, where he kept the money. When she heard the voice, she stuffed everything she saw into a small bag. She was sneaking out of the office when she noticed a voice.

“What are you doing?” Ron was the little boy. As he asked the question, he held a water bottle in each hand. He didn’t allow her to reply. “The study is off-limits to us kids, I’m reporting you!” He squealed, then ran.

April ran to her bedroom to grab her stuff, but Mark was waiting at the door with Rose and Rose.

“Start explaining,” Mark said menacingly. April was aware she was in trouble and decided quickly that blackmail would help her escape.

“OK the truth is I’m a fraud. I’m not your real daughter, I’m her friend. I was there when her mom died and gave her some journals. Inside one were your address and some details about you that helped me find you. I just wanted to take advantage of the situation because I was in a rough place.”

“Give me a reason why I should not call the police,” Rose groaned. “Because if you do, Mark will never know his real daughter.”

Mark and Rose eventually agreed to April’s terms, and the next day, they were led to meet Jane, Mark’s real daughter, who shared a clear resemblance to him. April used their discord with one another to escape.

Jane said that she hadn’t looked for Mark because she didn’t want him to ruin his family. Jane also told him he wouldn’t have known of her mom’s pregnancy because she was born after their breakup.

Following that encounter, Mark and Rose welcomed Jane into their family, and they all lived together happily. April was a manipulative woman. Her luck did not last. Mark saw her on TV and learned that she had tried the same scam with another couple. She was arrested by the police.