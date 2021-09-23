Love transcends all boundaries 19 Year Old Finds In Love With 61 Year Old Parents Intervene!

Love transcends all boundaries, and this couldn’t be truer for a 19-year-old teenager who found her soulmate in a 61-year-old man. They met online and immediately felt the connection between them.

We never know what tomorrow will bring. Life is full of surprises. The same happened with Audrey Cheyenne-Smiley Moon, a young girl who found the love of her life in Kevin, who is 42 years older.

Despite their huge age difference, they are in love and want to share their story with the world. In January 2020, the couple met online via Badoo dating site and instantly fell in love.

Audrey and Kevin began chatting online, which continued for several months. Eventually, they grew so fond of each other that they longed to meet in person. Soon they were married and shared their feelings. Audrey further added:

“Kevin made the first move. He took my face in his hands and we had our first kiss when we first met face to face. We can both agree truly that it was love at first sight.”

Finally, they met in July 2020 in California, where they were both living at the time, and shared an intimate kiss. Audrey and Kevin had never been in a relationship that was so different in age, but they were eager to make it work.

Audrey said that her parents called the police after she first met Kevin. However, her dad and mom have since welcomed her 61-year-old husband into their home. https://t.co/NKKEGstZBE

The couple instantly connected with each other because of their common military background, which was their first topic of discussion, and immediately strengthened their bond. Audrey’s parents didn’t like Kevin’s first impression. She added:

“I texted them while I was away with him and we came back to my parent’s house to my entire family and the cops waiting outside.”

Audrey’s family screamed and mistreated Kevin for three days straight, but he remained calm and stood by her side. Kevin’s persistence allowed Audrey’s parents to give him a chance. He has become a close friend over the years.

Audrey and Kevin were so far apart that Audrey chose not to reveal their relationship to her family. Her boyfriend is older than her parents. She has two children, aged 23-years-old and 16 years old, from their 19-year marriage. Both are supportive of their father’s marriage.

Audrey is younger than Kevin, but they refuse to let age divides stop their love. She believes that she shares a profound and deep connection with Kevin, and the two of them are made for each other.

While Audrey’s family and Kevin’s children are happy with their relationship, the lovely couple sometimes receives negative views from strangers, including odd glances and comments that are aimed at undermining their bond.

They got married in a Nevada chapel on August 1. The couple is now focusing on their own lives and is planning to start a family. While Kevin is currently in California, Audrey is serving in the Middle East military.

He intends to retire next year and be a stay-at-home husband. Kevin also shared that he went on the dating site because he wanted to find a best friend in the age bracket 30-50, but somehow ended on Audrey’s profile and wanted to get to know her.