Love Life Season 2 Trailer: William Jackson Harper Single, Struggling

HBO Max has released the trailer and key art for “Love Life,” slated to return for its sophomore season on Oct. 28. Emmy nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper, best known for his role as Chidi Anagonye on NBC’s “The Good Place,” will lead the anthology series, which had previously focused on the character of Darby Carter, played by Anna Kendrick.

Season 2 of Lionsgate Television’s Feigco Entertainment follows Marcus Watkins (“Harper) as he rebuilds his life after his marriage suddenly collapses. He must rebuild his life brick-by-brick in the hope of finding a lasting love. Though Kendrick’s character is not the protagonist, she executive produces and will appear in the second season of “Love Life,” alongside Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune.

In addition to Harper, Season 2 also features series regulars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb and John Earl Jelks; and guest stars Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock and Steven Boyer. Keith David, Emmy-winning actor and voice-over artist, is the narrator.

The 10-episode series will release its three first episodes on October 28, then three more episodes on November 4, and four episodes on November 11. Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams are co-showrunners on the second season of “Love Life.” Williams, Bedard and Boyd will also executive produce alongside Kendrick, Harper, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante.