Love Island’s star tells the brutal truth about why he joined Celebs Go Dating

LOVE Island actor reveals the shocking reason he chose to sign up for Celebs Go Dating.

Liam Reardon was seen on E4’s popular series, the lastest one. He appeared to be looking for love.

After a breakup with Millie Court with whom he had won Love Island in 2021, he took part in this series.

The reality star revealed that he did not take part in his show because he wanted to find love.

Chloe Burrows revealed to the 23-year old that he was on Celebs Go Dating purely for money.

He stated: “I was interested in the business because I wanted to earn money.

“If you had have asked me two years ago when I was on a building site ‘you’re going to go on a show, do a couple of days and get paid this’ I would have been like ‘f***ing hell’.”

He added, “I knew that it would be controversial because I had just broken up with Millie two months earlier.”

Liam told the reporter that at the time, he “wasn’t ready to go out on a date with a TV show” but had to seize the moment.

Meanwhile, in a previous candid interview with Central Recorder, Liam confessed he’s still not over his Love Island ex Millie Court.

Former couple announces their split in July

“I wasn’t planning on talking about it because I felt vulnerable,” Liam told us.

“When I first came on Celebs Go Dating I was still hurt and I’m still dealing with it now.

“Since doing the show I’ve learnt how to put it to one side and focus on myself.”

Liam, who is no longer with Millie but was once together, talked about going on Celebs Go Dating. Millie convinced him to try it.

