Love Island’s Molly Smith revealed a six-pack after becoming a trainer

Molly Smith from Love Island looked stunning as she showed off her six-pack bikini.

The model, who starred in Love Island in 2020, became a personal trainer after her stint, and is still dating Callum Jones from the show.

5 Molly impressed fans with her fit body

5 Molly appeared on The View as a shocking bombshell in the year 2020

Molly Smith (27), looked amazing in a white halter-neck bikini, as she relaxed under the sun.

She clung to a coconut while wearing a top that showed off her cleavage.

Molly displayed her washboard abs and six-pack in these photos as she leaned back on a lounger.

It was amazing to see how beautiful the natural beauty of this woman looked with little or no makeup.

Many fans commented on the freshness of her face.

The first person said “Wow, girl,” and the second said “Your body’s insane.”

Manchester’s reality star entered the show like a bombshell.

She caught the eye of Callum Jones when she strolled into Casa Amor.

It was a shock to viewers as Callum was in a “solid” coupling with Shaughna Phillips.

And Callum chose to take Molly back to the main villa – breaking Shaughna’s heart.

The couple still remains strong after leaving the villa.

Instagram has pictures of them on vacation and sharing their lives with friends.

5 Molly was stunning in a bikini

5 Callum Jones is still the man she fell in love with at Casa Amor