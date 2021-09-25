Love Island’s Maura Higgins was Anthony Joshua ring girl who posed naked between fights

Maura Higgins shot to fame in the summer of 2019 as a fan favourite on ITV’s hit TV show Love Island.

Higgins was actually a ring girl at Anthony Joshua’s bouts before she made her big-screen debut.

The irish native arrived at the villa late, and was quickly drawn to Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy Fury.

As the conversation began to flow, the new cast member revealed that she was once a ring-girl to the budding boxer.







“You’re a boxer – you know I’m a ring girl?” Higgins told Fury as he was taken aback by the revelation.

“I’ve only been doing it like two years,” She continued to explain.

“But obviously like the atmosphere at the big fights is f****** unreal.”

Fury now stands at 7-0 and has four KO’s. Higgins then asks Fury where she was a ring girl.

Higgins responded: “Joshua. His last two or three fights in London.”

Higgins started at the very top as a ring girl, and she told the Central Recorder ahead of Joshua’s bout with Carlos Takam in 2017: “This weekend for the AJ/Takam fight is only my second week as a ring girl.

“But I am very much looking forward to it and have a feeling it will be a major highlight of my career and for years to come.”

Joshua and Takam clashed at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to unify the WBA, IBF, and IBO Heavyweight titles.

Joshua beat the Frenchman in the tenth via TKO when referee Phil Edwards called a halt to proceedings to examine a cut above Takam's eye.







Higgins, who was a ring-girl for Joshua and took Fury on a date during the Love Island stint, revealed that Katie Taylor is her favorite boxer.

“Katie Taylor, because she does my country very proud,” The Central Recorder was able to understand her explanation.

“I enjoyed Katie Taylor’s debut, being a fellow Irish woman and making such strong movements in such a male dominated industry, it was inspiring to see.”

Taylor's undefeated record was extended to 19-0 after she defeated Jennifer Han at Headingley Stadium, Leeds, earlier this month.







However, being a ring girl wasn’t Higgins’ only profession.

In between Joshua’s fights, Higgins was also a professional model and would post sexy photos of herself in bare-legged poses to her Instagram account.

It was her modeling career that led to her appearance on Love Island in 2018.

Higgins was the face of Ann Summers' new line. Her fame continues to grow.







Higgins also appeared as a ring girl for Bellator’s MMA events as well as appearing as a grid girl.

Higgins has become a regular TV viewer after she finished fourth in the fifth season of Love Island.